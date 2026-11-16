Seoul watches North Korean envoy’s Moscow trip before Trump-Xi-Putin meeting

The Unification Ministry is monitoring Jo Yong-won’s visit as Pyongyang deepens ties with Moscow and Beijing ahead of the leaders’ summit.

The Unification Ministry said Monday it is closely watching a senior North Korean official's trip to Moscow, which comes just days before a planned summit of the leaders of the United States, China and Russia.

Jo Yong-won, a secretary of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), has been visiting Moscow since Saturday as the head of a party and government delegation, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). He is known as a close aide to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The KCNA said the visit comes as the "militant friendship" and "relations of alliance" between Pyongyang and Moscow grow stronger "with each passing day." The purpose and schedule of the trip have not been disclosed.

"It is a high-level exchange between North Korea and Russia right before this week's planned summit," ministry spokesperson Yoon Min-ho said at a regular briefing Monday.

"We will watch closely what Jo's role would be as head of both a party and a government delegation," he said, contrasting him with Kim Song-nam, a member of the WPK's Political Bureau and party secretary, who traveled to China earlier this month on a party-to-party visit.

Jo's trip comes days before U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are due to meet on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday.

It is the latest in a run of high-level overtures from Pyongyang to China and Russia. It has fueled speculation that the North is seeking to build diplomatic leverage ahead of any talks with Washington.





Yonhap