Seoul, Washington push key bilateral security dialogue back as friction over Opcon continues

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PPP slams defense minister over remarks on trusting U.S. forces in event of war with North Korea
The People Power Party (PPP) accused Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul of undermining the alliance after questioning whether South Korea can "really trust the U.S. military" if war broke out with the North.
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Korea, U.S. defense chiefs discuss wartime Opcon transfer in Philippines
Korean Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth discussed the wartime operational control transfer, force readiness and alliance issues in the Philippines.
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Former USFK commanders warn Opcon transfer could weaken Korea-US alliance
Former USFK commanders Walter Sharp and Paul LaCamera warned that South Korea's wartime operational control transfer could weaken the Korea-US alliance and create a less effective combined command structure.
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Korea completes homegrown Marine attack helicopter development
The Marine attack helicopter, armed with missiles and rockets, is set to enter production next year.