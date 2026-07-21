Seoul urges U.S. cooperation over visa limits affecting students and journalists

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Foreign worker dies fleeing locked motel room via 8th-floor window in Busan
An Indonesian worker on a seafarer visa fell to his death and another suffered serious injuries, while police investigate the locked room and staffing agency.
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Personal data of all South Korean diplomats believed leaked in 'unprecedented' cyberattack
Some cybersecurity analysts noted the method used in the attack resembles tactics often used by North Korean state-backed hacking groups.
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Gov't responds to Russia's concerns over growing Korea-NATO cooperation
Responding to Russia's concerns over Korea and NATO's relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the proposed cooperation is aimed at enhancing the two's respective contributions to global peace and stability.
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Coupang doubles U.S. lobbying amid data breach probe
The e-commerce giant spent $1.28 million in the second quarter as it faced a Korean investigation into a massive data breach and pressed Washington on trade and commercial ties.