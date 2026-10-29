Seoul, Tokyo reaffirm trilateral defense coordination

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Kim Jong-un remembers the Hanoi no-deal (KOR)
North Korea has little to gain from renewed talks with Washington and much to risk with Russia and China.
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U.S. targets North Korean IT fraud network
Washington sanctioned 10 individuals and a Russia-based entity accused of using fraudulent remote IT jobs and cryptocurrency to fund North Korea's weapons programs.
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South Korea, U.S., allies reaffirm North Korea denuclearization goal
South Korea, the United States and partners backed tougher sanctions enforcement targeting Pyongyang's overseas workers, cyber schemes and military ties with Russia.
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The North vowed to resume its loudspeaker broadcasts. Will inter-Korean border tensions escalate again?
North Korea stated that it will resume propaganda loudspeakers by Oct. 31, which would mark the first broadcast in about 16 months, reversing South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's efforts toward easing inter-Korean tensions.