Seoul to withdraw portion of embassy staff from Ukraine

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The sound of Polish music
The Polish Embassy in Seoul hosted a reception on Oct. 16 after the closing concert of the 18th Seoul International Music Festival.
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U.S. acknowledges Seoul's concerns over USFK commander’s border and Opcon remarks
Washington said it understands South Korea’s unease after Gen. Xavier Brunson’s comments sparked sovereignty and wartime command-transfer tensions.
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Chinese officials visit to explore bilateral ties, joint Saemangeum projects
A Chinese local government delegation will visit Korea to discuss bilateral exchanges and potential cooperation on Saemangeum's development.
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Lee meets with World Bank Group chief to discuss cooperation in AI and energy
The president welcomed Ajay Banga to the Blue House ahead of the jointly hosted Global AI and Digital Summit.