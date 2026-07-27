Seoul to throw cold water on punishing heat with 'cooling roads,' water mists

Sprinklers on the road spray water to cool down the pavement near City Hall Station in central Seoul on June 17. YONHAP

The capital will implement a series programs and welfare checks to support members of society vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

The battle against the summer heat is about to get a little wetter in Seoul.

The city government is rolling out a comprehensive heat wave response aimed at protecting vulnerable residents and mitigating the "urban heat island" effect as the apparent temperature is forecast to climb to around 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit).

Heat waves and nighttime heat advisories are currently in effect across the city, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Monday.

A heat wave advisory is issued when the daily maximum apparent temperature is forecast to remain at or above 33 degrees Celsius for at least two consecutive days.

The apparent temperature, which reflects the combined effects of air temperature and humidity, increases by about 1 degree for every 10 percentage point rise in humidity above 55 percent. The Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts the apparent temperature will reach around 35 degrees Celsius beginning Tuesday.

As of Saturday, Seoul had recorded 122 cumulative cases of heat-related illness, including two deaths.

Heat shimmers rise from sun-scorched asphalt in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on July 27. NEWS1

In response, the city has begun providing relief supplies and drinking water to help prevent heat-related illnesses among unhoused populations and residents of jjokbang neighborhoods, clusters of tiny single-room dwellings for low-income residents.

The city government has also launched 24-hour cooling and nighttime shelters equipped with showers and air conditioning for people without homes.

Social workers are also scheduled to call and check up on about 50,000 people vulnerable to health risks from the heat, such as older adults living alone and people with disabilities. The social workers will make the phone call daily or every other day, and if they are unable to reach someone, they will carry out a welfare check.

Heat shimmers rise from sun-scorched asphalt in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on July 27. NEWS1

The city also plans to help low-income households cope with higher cooling costs by providing energy vouchers ranging from 295,200 won ($213) for single-person households to 701,300 won for households with four or more members.

The operating hours of 30 rest areas for delivery workers and designated drivers will be extended, and the city will provide them with bottles of ice-cold water.

In addition, Seoul is operating more than 4,000 cooling shelters across community service centers, centers for older adults and welfare facilities. Aboveground stations on Seoul Metro Lines 1 through 8 now feature 40 cooling shelters where commuters can escape the heat.

A "cooling road" features sprinklers that help lower the temperature of the pavement in central Seoul on June 17. NEWS1

The comprehensive heat wave plan also includes measures to cool the city.

The city will expand its "cooling road" program, which sprays water on roads to lower surface temperatures, to 19 locations covering a combined 5.67 kilometers (3.46 miles). It also plans to install 53 additional cooling fog systems to increase the total number from 187 to 240.

In addition, 199 water-spraying trucks will be deployed to cool asphalt along 2,163 kilometers of major and local roads.

"Please do everything possible to ensure safety so that there are no casualties," said Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon.

BY KIM MIN-WOOK [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]