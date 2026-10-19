Seoul to step up crowd safety measures ahead of Halloween

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Korean police hit jackpot, bust record $17 billion online gambling network abroad
Police arrested 77 suspects linked to a Southeast Asia-based network accused of operating 188 illegal gambling sites and generating 150 billion won ($113 million) in profits.
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Katusa soldier killed in highway crash involving USFK-driven SUV
Two Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (Katusa) soldiers and two U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) service members were in the Mohave SUV that crashed into a median barrier and overturned.
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Seoul's street food favorites come together for two-day market festival
After a seven-year hiatus, the Seoul Market Fair will bring traditional market vendors, outdoor dining and performances to Cheonggye Plaza this weekend.
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Cult leader sentenced to 33 years in prison for sexually assaulting followers
The sentence comes two years after Jeong Myeong-seok, the leader of the sect known as Jesus Morning Star, was indicted.