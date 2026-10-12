Seoul to send $500,000 in aid to drought-stricken Honduras

Some 620,000 are facing severe food insecurity and malnutrition as the conditions drag on from May.

Korea has decided to provide $500,000 in humanitarian assistance to Honduras to help the country cope with a persistent drought, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday.

A severe drought has affected the Central American country since May, leaving some 620,000 people facing severe food insecurity and suffering from malnutrition, according to the ministry, citing an appeal by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

"We hope the assistance would help affected communities return to normal life as soon as possible," the ministry said in a release.





Yonhap