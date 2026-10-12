Seoul to send $500,000 in aid to drought-stricken Honduras

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Unification minister calls U.S. curb on intelligence sharing over remark about North’s nuclear site ‘wrong’
Chung Dong-young is pushing back against calls for his dismissal, saying Washington missed an earlier mention during his confirmation hearing.
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Washinton presses Seoul on intelligence standards amid North Korea sharing limits
The U.S. State Department urged South Korea to properly handle intelligence and counterintelligence matters as Washington restricts sharing of North Korea-related intelligence.
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Korean envoy to Ukraine comes home in first protest recall in 18 years
South Korea recalled its ambassador to Ukraine after Kyiv revealed the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war to Seoul.
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Seoul’s ambassador to Ukraine recalled as rift over disclosure of North Korean POWs persists
Ambassador Park Ki-chang returned home as South Korea continues to protest Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s announcement at the UN.