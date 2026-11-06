Seoul to open free bike rest and repair stop at Jamsil Hangang Bus dock

A digital rendering of the upcoming bicycle center by the Han River in Songpa District, southern Seoul SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT

A free bike rest and repair stop opens at Jamsil Hangang Park on Nov. 14, with a second facility planned for Ttukseom later this month.

Seoul is set to open a rest and repair stop for cyclists outside the Hangang Bus dock in Songpa District, southern Seoul, next week, making it easier for riders to switch between the Han River bike paths and the city's ferry.

The Jamsil Hangang Bike Stop (translated) will open in Jamsil Hangang Park on Nov. 14 and operate from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily for free, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Friday.

Passengers who bring their bicycles aboard the Hangang Bus, the public ferry, can rest at the stop after getting off, while cyclists on the bike paths can pass through it to board the ferry.

The new space will also have bicycle repair tools, first aid kits and a rest area. The layout of the rest and repair areas can be changed or new features added depending on demand, the city added.

Seoul plans to open a second bike stop near the Hangang Bus dock in Ttukseom Hangang Park in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, later this month.

The city is slated to celebrate the Jamsil facility's opening with a cycling event for 100 citizens around Jamsil Hangang Park on Nov. 14. Organized by the Seoul Sports Council, the event will include a bike repair class, safety training and group rides on courses matched to participants’ skill levels.

Participation is free. Citizens can sign up on the Seoul Sports Council website starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

“The Jamsil Hangang Bike Stop is an everyday convenience space linking the Hangang Bus with the bike paths,” said Cho Seong-ho, director-general of Seoul's Tourism and Sports Bureau. “We will strengthen the bike stop’s operations and work to spread a healthy and safe cycling culture through various hands-on and safety education programs.”





BY MOON HEE-CHUL [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]