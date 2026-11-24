A student places a sticker over a button on their clothing at a high school in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 19, the day of the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). YONHAP

Authorities will pay up to 500 million won for reports that uncover cheating on the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), including cases involving AI.

Korea will offer rewards of up to 500 million won ($370,888) for reporting cheating on the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), the anticorruption agency said Monday, as authorities step up efforts to crack down on cheating aided by AI.

The government will offer 100 million won for each tip-off that leads to the detection of a cheating case, up to a maximum of 500 million won, according to the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission (ACRC).

Those who confess to cheating and report accomplices will also receive the full reward, while facing reduced penalties for their own misconduct, the commission said.

"The measure is aimed at safeguarding the fairness and credibility of the CSAT by encouraging the public to report cheating," it said.

The commission is accepting reports of cheating through Jan. 19 as part of a two-month campaign.

Last week, authorities said those caught cheating would be barred from taking the exam for 10 years and that rewards of up to 100 million won would be offered for reports of misconduct.

The CSAT is the culmination of years of grueling studies for many students and is widely seen as a major life event in Korea, where the university one goes to can heavily influence career prospects.





Yonhap