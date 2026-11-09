Seoul to commit $100 million in Ukraine aid despite lingering diplomatic tensions

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, right, shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of their summit in Ankara on July 8. YONHAP

The earmarked support represents 11 percent of Seoul’s humanitarian assistance budget, but a row over North Korean POWs has complicated relations.

Seoul earmarked $100 million in aid for Ukraine in its proposed 2027 budget, which would fulfill a pledge made by President Lee Jae Myung in July. However, concerns are growing that unresolved diplomatic tensions between Seoul and Kyiv could undermine the effectiveness of the assistance.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has earmarked funding for Ukraine in its proposed 2027 budget — which includes contributions to a NATO trust fund, humanitarian assistance and other support programs — according to the office of People Power Party Rep. Song Seog-jun, chair of the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, and multiple diplomatic sources.

The ministry proposed increasing its contributions to NATO trust funds from $16.7 million this year to $50 million next year. It also sought to increase humanitarian assistance from $5 million to $20 million. Another $30 million was earmarked for Ukraine under a broader program supporting conflict-affected and fragile countries.

NATO established the trust fund in 2016 to support reconstruction work and provide urgently needed nonlethal military supplies following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014. Participating countries include the United States, Britain, Germany and Japan.

Seoul began contributing to the fund in 2024 following consultations with NATO, designating its contributions for purposes such as the rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers. The funding has reportedly been used for projects including the construction of military rehabilitation hospitals in Ukraine.

The government provided a total of $34 million through the fund in 2024 and 2025 and is continuing related projects this year, the Foreign Ministry said.

Humanitarian assistance primarily covers energy, health care and education. After identifying Kyiv's needs, Seoul delivers supplies through the Korea International Cooperation Agency or provides financial assistance through international organizations such as the United Nations Development Programme.

The proposed humanitarian aid allocation for Ukraine next year accounts for approximately 11 percent of Seoul's total humanitarian assistance budget of 270 billion won.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, left, shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after a group photo at the Group of 7 summit in Canada on June 17, 2025. BLUE HOUSE

Support for conflict-affected and fragile countries involves selecting projects in consultation with the governments of those countries and international organizations. In Ukraine, such projects could include assistance for internally displaced people and efforts to address long-term missing-person cases.

The Foreign Ministry has proposed $74.03 million for conflict-affected and fragile countries next year. Of the total, $30 million, or roughly 40 percent, has been allocated to Ukraine.

The two funding streams could allow Seoul to combine short-term humanitarian assistance, largely involving the delivery of supplies, with longer-term development projects lasting three to four years in conflict-affected areas.

The proposed funding appears intended to fulfill Lee's pledge of a comprehensive $100 million aid package for Ukraine, announced in July in connection with a NATO summit.

However, critics question whether the assistance can achieve its intended results while a diplomatic dispute over the public disclosure of North Korean prisoners of war remains unresolved.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York on Sept. 23. AP/YONHAP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky disclosed that two North Korean prisoners of war had been transferred to South Korea during the United Nations General Assembly in September, which Seoul says violated a confidentiality agreement between the two countries.

Following the incident, Seoul announced on Oct. 8 that it would recall its ambassador to Ukraine and said on Oct. 20 that it would withdraw some embassy personnel.

"Recent diplomatic tensions must not undermine the progress made in bilateral cooperation," Rep. Song said. "The government must manage relations between the two countries through a carefully calibrated diplomatic approach that also takes into account Korea's long-term national interests, including participation in future reconstruction projects."

The Foreign Ministry stressed that its commitment to assisting Ukraine remains unchanged.

"The government intends to maintain its principled position on supporting Ukraine as a responsible member of the international community," a Foreign Ministry official said.





BY SHIM SEOK-YONG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]