Seoul taxi overcharge complaints by foreigners top 6,000, few acted on

Passengers line up to take taxis at a taxi stand near Seoul Station in central Seoul on March 28, 2024. YONHAP

Only 3.1 percent of foreign visitors' taxi overcharge complaints prompted administrative action, while a compensation program has never paid out.

The number of complaints submitted by foreigners about alleged taxi fare overcharges in Seoul over the past five years exceeded 6,000, but corrective measures have been taken on only about 3 percent of them, a lawmaker said Sunday.

The number of such reports submitted between 2021 and August this year totaled 6,481, Rep. Mo Gyeong-jong of the ruling Democratic Party said, citing Seoul city government data.

Of the total, administrative measures were taken on only 204 cases, or 3.1 percent. Of those, drivers in only 28 cases had their licenses suspended or canceled, while those involved in the remaining 176 cases were given mere warnings.

Over 67 percent, or 4,368, of all reported cases were closed internally due to difficulties in verifying an overcharge and voluntary withdrawal of complaints, according to the data.

In 2013, the city government revised a policy on taxi fare overcharge complaints, allowing foreigners to apply for 500,000 won ($374) in compensation if their report resulted in an administrative measure.

The data showed there has been no case in which the compensation was actually paid out.

Rep. Mo pointed out that the policy has rarely been used due to a lack of public awareness and the difficult process, especially for short-term visitors, of applying for compensation.

"Procedural measures that can both protect those who file a report and a majority of the taxi drivers who diligently work should be introduced," he said.





Yonhap