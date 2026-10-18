Seoul taxi overcharge complaints by foreigners top 6,000, few acted on

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Voice phishing fraud cases more than doubled in 2025, data shows
Fraud detection systems at five major banks flagged 1.11 million suspicious transactions as cybercrime concerns intensified.
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Number of inmates paroled before serving 60% of sentence rises
People Power Party Rep. Joo Jin-woo cited the statistic while calling for preventative measures to protect against recidivism.
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Factory fire in Bucheon likely occurred after flammable vapor in paint thinner ignited
Authorities suspect that toluene, a flammable ingredient in paint thinner, emitted vapors that ignited from a spark caused by electrical discharge or friction. The factory's cleaning room — where the fire seemingly originated — also reportedly lacked safety equipment.
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Number of deepfake sex videos up for review through August exceeds last year's total
The Korea Communications Standards Commission has received 17,378 cases of sex crime videos that use deepfake technology for review from January to August, a nearly 9.9 percent increase from last year's total of 15,808 cases.