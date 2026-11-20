Commuters and passengers board a subway train at Gwanghwamun Station on Line No. 5 in central Seoul on March 21. YONHAP

Seoul Metro union workers began a safety-rule campaign Friday, warning of an indefinite strike next week over hiring, wages and planned job cuts.

Unionized workers at Seoul Metro launched a "work-to-rule" campaign Friday as they remain locked in a dispute with management over hiring and wages.

Under the collective action that began at 6 a.m., participants will fully adhere to safety regulations, such as maintaining train speeds regardless of subway schedules, in a move expected to slow down operations.

The union plans to continue the collective action and launch an indefinite strike next Wednesday unless the management responds to its demands for an additional hiring of 1,313 personnel and a wage increase of 3.5 percent.

It has also called for the management to scrap a plan to cut 2,212 jobs.

Unionized workers of Korail have also warned of launching an indefinite general strike on Dec. 10, demanding the hiring of more safety-related personnel.





Yonhap