Seoul Metro President Kim Tae-kyun, right, and Kim Jeong-seop, head of the union, pose for photos after signing a labor-management agreement at the company's headquarters in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, on Nov. 25 NEWS1

Seoul subway workers called off a strike planned for Wednesday after Seoul Metro agreed to put on hold a restructuring plan to cut 2,212 positions and to hire 500 new employees.

Seoul subway workers called off a strike planned for Wednesday morning after Seoul Metro agreed in overnight talks to shelve a restructuring plan that called for cutting 2,212 positions.

All three labor unions at Seoul Metro, which operates subway Lines 1-8 and part of Line 9, reached agreements with management by 4:15 a.m. and called off their planned general strike, which had been scheduled to begin with the first trains of the day.

Seoul Metro and its largest union affiliated with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions opened their fourth round of main negotiations at 10:04 a.m. Tuesday at the company's headquarters in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul. The two sides repeatedly broke off and resumed working-level talks before sitting down for a final round at around 2:15 a.m. and reaching a deal.

Under the agreement, Seoul Metro will put its existing management plan, which called for cutting 2,212 positions, on hold and hire 500 new employees, according to labor and management.

The union had pushed for 800 new hires. It said about 1,700 positions had already been cut under the restructuring plan, leaving a staffing gap of around 800, but the two sides settled on 500 after negotiations.

Wages will rise by up to 3.5 percent of 2025 total labor costs, and increases of up to 1.4 percent from annual seniority-based pay steps will be reflected separately. The union had initially demanded a 6.6 percent raise but lowered its demand to 3.5 percent before the talks, so pay was not in dispute.

Labor and management also agreed to form a joint task force to respond to labor policy changes such as an extended retirement age and shorter working hours. They will also improve on-site work systems for train crews, station staff and technical workers and strengthen safety management. In addition, they agreed to improve work arrangements, including parental leave, to help employees balance work and family.

People get off a subway train that arrived at Gwanghwamun station in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Dec. 5, 2024. NEWS1

The deals with the second and third unions match the largest union's agreement on the core terms, including the 3.5 percent wage increase and 500 new hires, and differ only slightly in details on working conditions.

"While this agreement does not meet all of the union's demands, we decided to accept it after comprehensively considering that it puts on hold the implementation of the restructuring plan, which was the biggest point of contention, secures a certain level of gains in improving wages and working conditions and seeks to minimize inconvenience to citizens from a general strike," the union said.

"Conditions were not easy, but we reached an agreement after continuing dialogue with the union with the determination that citizens' daily lives should not be shaken by a strike," Seoul Metro President Kim Tae-kyun said. "Based on trust and cooperation between labor and management, we will do our best to operate the subway stably, with citizens' safety as our top priority."

Seoul Metro said it also reached a wage agreement on Sunday with the union of the GTX Line A, which had also threatened a general strike, and settled with the Line 9 union on Tuesday.

A strike had been expected to cause major disruption for commuters. The Seoul Metropolitan Government and Seoul Metro had prepared an emergency transportation plan. It would have used essential personnel to keep subway service at 100 percent during the morning rush hour and about 81 percent overall, and it added extra city bus runs. Wednesday's deal meant the city avoided a subway transit crisis.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]