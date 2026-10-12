Seoul Station plaza to ban public drinking

People crowd the outdoor plaza in front of Seoul Station in central Seoul on Aug. 15, 2025. NEWS1

The district will educate the public about the change and issue warnings until Feb. 28, 2027, before fully enforcing the ban on March 1. Anyone caught drinking in the designated alcohol-free zones will face a 50,000 won ($37.50) fine.

Public drinking in and around Seoul Station plaza in central Seoul will carry a 50,000 won ($37.50) fine starting in March 2027, a district office said on Monday.

The plaza and its surrounding areas will officially be designated as alcohol-free zones starting on Nov. 9, according to Jung District. The district will seek public feedback on the plan from Monday through Nov. 8.

The affected area covers 13,283 square meters (3.28 acres) of outdoor space.

However, indoor establishments such as restaurants in the plaza, Seoullo 7017 and Seoul Station’s underpass and entrances will be exempt from the ban.

Jung District said that the move follows repeated complaints about daytime drinking and loud, disruptive behavior at the plaza, which have inconvenienced pedestrians and left visitors feeling unsafe.

A survey of 1,238 people who use Seoul Station found that 96.4 percent supported the alcohol ban, according to the district office.

The area around Seoul Station that is set to be designated as an alcohol-free zone JUNG-GU OFFICE

Seoul Station plaza straddles the administrative boundary between Jung and Yongsan districts. The two are pursuing a coordinated ban that would designate both sides of the plaza as alcohol-free zones. They have been working together to strengthen enforcement and streamline oversight of the area.

People who break the ban will not be fined immediately. Instead, Jung District will work with Yongsan District, the Korea Railroad Corporation and police to educate the public about the change and issue warnings until Feb. 28, 2027.

Full enforcement will begin on March 1, 2027, and anyone caught drinking in the designated alcohol-free zones will face a 50,000 won fine.

“For many residents and international visitors, Seoul Station plaza is their first impression of the capital,” said Jung District head Kim Kil-sung. “We will coordinate with relevant agencies to enforce the alcohol ban and turn the plaza into a welcoming public space where everyone feels safe.”





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]