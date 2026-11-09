Seoul Station Plaza designated alcohol-free zone due to public safety concerns

Travelers returning to Seoul from the Chuseok holiday walk along a platform at Seoul Station on Sept. 27, the last day of the holiday. YONHAP

Outdoor drinking around Seoul Station will be banned, with 50,000 won ($37) fines beginning after a grace period ends Feb. 28.

Seoul Station Plaza has been designated a no-drinking zone starting Monday, officials said, as concerns and complaints emerge over homeless people drinking and causing discomfort to passersby.

The Jung District Office and Yongsan District Office in central Seoul, which jointly oversee the area, announced that they have designated about 20,000 square meters (4.9 acres) of outdoor space around Seoul Station as an alcohol-free zone.

Officials said violators will be fined 50,000 won ($37) after a grace period ends on Feb. 28.

The plaza has long been considered one of Seoul’s main areas where homeless people gather and free meals are offered. Passersby have frequently complained about rowdy behavior by drinkers even during the daytime.

During the grace period, local authorities plan to install directional signs and banners around the plaza while conducting on-site promotional campaigns to encourage voluntary public participation.

Later Monday, officials from the district offices, police and the national train operator Korail will jointly host a campaign and distribute leaflets to inform citizens of the new policy.





Yonhap