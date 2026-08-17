Seoul singles set sail for love this September

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Seoul gimbap prices climb nearly 6 percent
The average price of a gimbap (seaweed rice roll) in Seoul reached 3,838 won ($2.72) in June, up 5.9 percent from a year earlier.
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Korean investors pour into gold bars
Individual investors bought a net 133 billion won ($94.1 million) in gold through the Korea Gold Exchange from Aug. 1 through Aug. 14.
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Residents outraged after sewage discharged into Mount Jiri stream used for drinking water
Namwon's city government apologized after an environmental group documented partially treated wastewater being released into a stream flowing into the Nakdong River.
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One idol tried to unionize K-pop. Almost no one followed.
A former Teen Top member withdrew a proposed idol union after it drew only two listed members, exposing fears over agency power and legal uncertainty.