Seoul sends additional rescue team to Nepal for nine missing Koreans

Read more
-
Search continues for nine Koreans missing after Nepal flood
Korea’s response team will resume helicopter searches for nine Koreans missing after a catastrophic flash flood in Nepal’s Rasuwa District destroyed roads and bridges.
-
Search-and-rescue operations halted as another dam collapses along Nepal-China border
Nepal suspended rescue efforts and ordered evacuations after a second dam collapse, this time in Tibet, as nine Koreans remain missing.
-
9 Koreans remain missing, 9 others safely evacuated as Seoul dispatches rapid-response team to Nepal following flood
The Korean government pledged $1 million in humanitarian aid as search efforts continue for nine Koreans who went missing after the mudslide hit a dam construction site.
-
Deadly flood in Nepal threatens $647 million Korea-led hydropower project
More than 90 percent of the upper dam of the Upper Trishuli-1 hydropower facility has been destroyed, with construction around 84 percent complete before the disaster struck.