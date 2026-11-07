Seoul sees season’s first ice as temperatures plunge below freezing across much of Korea

The first ice of the fall is observed at the Seoul Weather Station in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 7, as morning temperatures drop below freezing across much of inland Korea. KOREA METEOROLOGICAL ADMINISTRATION

Korea's capital city recorded its first ice of the fall season as temperatures dropped below freezing across Korea, with Mount Seorak falling to minus 9 degrees Celsius.

Seoul and other parts of Korea saw their first ice of fall on Saturday, as temperatures plunged below freezing across much of the country.

The coldest reading came from Mount Seorak in Gangwon, where temperatures fell to minus 9 degrees Celsius (15.8 degrees Fahrenheit) as of 7 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

Temperatures dropped to minus 6.8 degrees Celsius in Dunnae, Hoengseong County, and minus 6.6 degrees in Seoseok, Hongcheon County, both in Gangwon, as well as Panmunjom in Paju, Gyeonggi.

In Seoul, the official weather station in Jongno District, central Seoul, recorded a low of 0.5 degrees Celsius, the lowest reading so far this fall.

In other parts of the capital, temperatures fell to minus 3.3 degrees in Eunpyeong District, minus 3 degrees in Nowon District, minus 0.7 degrees in Gwanak District and minus 0.1 degrees in Seodaemun District.

The KMA confirmed Seoul's first ice of the season after water froze in a small outdoor evaporation pan at its weather observation station.

The first ice appeared 10 days later than last year and four days later than the seasonal average, which the KMA calculates using observations from 1991 to 2020.

Incheon recorded its first ice four days later than last year but two days earlier than average. Daejeon saw its first ice four days later than both last year and the seasonal average.

The cold weather is expected to persist as frigid air continues to move into the country from the northwest.

On Sunday, morning lows are forecast to range from minus 1 to 7 degrees Celsius nationwide, with afternoon highs reaching 7 to 15 degrees.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]