Seoul seeks Osan Air Base access from U.S. military to inspect white phosphorus leak

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Unidentified aircraft near DMZ confirmed to be U.S. military drone
According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the drone had been participating in a training exercise.
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Army to inspect all units after ammo controversy
The military will inspect all Army corps near Seoul and the inter-Korean border after a front line unit was found guarding its posts with unloaded machine guns and heavy weapons.
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U.S. Navy official calls Korea's commanding role in Rimpac 'historic leadership milestone'
The deputy commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet hailed Korea’s command of combined maritime forces at the major naval exercise as a milestone in shared Indo-Pacific defense.
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Defense Ministry issues public notice of draft bill on nuclear-powered subs
In the draft bill announcement, the government committed to refrain from any development of nuclear warheads.