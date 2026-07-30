Seoul seeks Osan Air Base access from U.S. military to inspect white phosphorus leak

U.S. Air Force's C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft is seen at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, on March 12. REUTERS/YONHAP

The government has opened talks after the 51st Fighter Wing discovered the residue leak on Tuesday, which prompted an evacuation for nearby residents.

The Korean government is in talks with the U.S. military to gain access to an air base south of Seoul for a safety inspection, sources said Thursday, following a recent toxic chemical leak inside the compound.

The government is currently discussing the matter with the U.S. military to conduct environmental inspections after the latter reported a leak of white phosphorus at the K-55 Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, sources with knowledge of the matter told Yonhap News Agency.

"We are in discussion with the U.S. side [for entry access]," a government official said.

"We plan to conduct air quality monitoring near the site where the leak occurred to ensure no safety hazards are present for residents," according to another official.

The 51st Fighter Wing at the Osan base said Tuesday it discovered the leak of white phosphorus residue inside a munitions crate during a routine inspection, without disclosing the amount leaked.

The incident prompted local authorities to issue a short-lived evacuation alert for residents in the area and set up a cordon for protection. The evacuation advisory was lifted less than an hour later.

White phosphorus, commonly used in smoke munitions, is an extremely toxic substance capable of burning human tissue down to the bone upon contact. Its military use is tightly regulated and discouraged by the international community.

The wing said it took safety measures and the site was fully contained.

An official from the 51st Fighter Wing said it has no updated details to provide regarding the leak, declining to comment or confirm the ongoing discussions with Seoul.





Yonhap