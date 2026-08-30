Seoul raises a stink after Namsan shower is used as toilet

A cable car runs at Mount Namsan in central Seoul on Aug. 20. The mountain is a well-known running and hiking route, and the city opened free showers for runners there in October last year. NEWS1

The city has asked people to use the facilities, originally installed to allow exercisers to freshen up, for their intended purpose.

A public shower Seoul built for runners in Namsan Park has twice been used as a toilet, with users defecating inside men’s shower stalls in January and July, the city said Sunday.

The incidents took place at the Mount Namsan runner shower operated by the Seoul Jungbu Parks & Recreation Center. The free facility opened in October of last year as part of Mayor Oh Se-hoon’s push to make exercise facilities more accessible.

Mount Namsan is one of Seoul’s best-known hiking and running spots among residents and foreign visitors alike. The shower facility was built to give park users a place to freshen up after exercising.

After discovering the first case in January, the city posted notices in both the men’s and women’s shower areas asking users to observe basic rules.

“Recently, serious incidents have occurred, including a hair dryer going missing and someone defecating inside a shower booth,” the notice said. “Such behavior causes other users significant shock and inconvenience and could lead to restrictions on operations, including an end to the provision of shared items.”

The warning did not stop a repeat. Another user defecated in a men’s shower booth in July.

Apartment complexes are seen from Mount Namsan in central Seoul on May 27. NEWS1

“It seems someone came into the shower facility and suddenly had an urgent need,” a city official said. “Since we cannot monitor each shower space individually, we are focusing for now on stronger notices and guidance.”

Visitors who want to use the showers must write their name and entry time in a log at the entrance to the Jungbu Parks & Recreation Center and verify entry with a QR code.

Each shower stall is enclosed, however, leaving staff unable to see what happens inside.

Under the Minor Offenses Act, urinating or defecating on roads, in parks or in other public places can carry a 50,000 won ($35) fine.

The Mount Namsan showers recorded 12,862 users from their opening in October 2025 through Thursday. City officials said two cases over nearly a year suggest the problem is limited to a very small number of users, but said they would continue reminding visitors to follow the rules.





BY SHIN HYE-YEON [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]