Seoul proposes renewed talks over border dispute

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Call of Duty's portrayal of North Korea and its soldiers: Artistic freedom or overstated brutality?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, set during a fictional North Korean invasion of South Korea, has sparked debate over its portrayal of North Korean soldiers, war trauma and artistic freedom.
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North Korea plants nearly 1 million land mines along DMZ in just over two years: Lawmakers
South Korean military data shows Pyongyang has planted 960,000 land mines since 2024 as it attempts to fortify the inter-Korean border.
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North Korea tests South’s resolve at border (KOR)
Pyongyang’s new threats over the military border demand clear countermeasures and stronger coordination between Seoul and Washington.
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Calling North Korea’s nukes defensive is dangerous (KOR)
Seoul must reject claims legitimizing Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal and weakening the U.S. alliance.