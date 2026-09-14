Seoul prepares 1,500 free shuttle buses as city bus strike looms this week

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Prosecutors seek warrants for 8 current, former petrochemical executives on suspicion of price-fixing
Seven companies are suspected of colluding on the prices of PVC, plasticizers, caustic soda and other products, earning trillions of won.
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Justice minister nominee hit with criminal complaint over lobbying for hamster-killing Covid drug
According to an opposition lawmaker, the drug was administered to 93 people after Kim Seung-won reportedly sought expedited trial approval from the drug safety minister.
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'Best-sellers' for sale: Korea’s small book market leaves rankings open to manipulation
An author's recent indictment for purchasing more than 1,600 copies of their own work has renewed concerns about the outsize effects of bulk buying on best-seller lists.
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K-pop fans turn devotion into disaster aid
Inspired by their favorite artists, fandoms are raising funds for flood and wildfire relief in Korea and Nepal.