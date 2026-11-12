Seoul police widen probe into killing of 15-year-old girl

The scene of a murder in which it is suspected that a man in his 50s killed a teenage girl in Jeongneung-dong, Seongbuk District, northern Seoul, on Nov. 11 KWAK JOO-YOUNG

The police are expanding their investigation into the killing of a 15-year-old girl, examining allegations involving the murder suspect’s son and former partner.

Police are widening their investigation into the killing of a 15-year-old girl beyond the suspect, a man in his 50s, to his son, accused of statutory rape of the girl, and the man’s former partner, who is suspected of making the girl steal for the pair.

Police applied for an arrest warrant for the suspect on murder charges on Thursday morning, and the Prosecution Service filed for the warrant with the court that afternoon. Police also gave the victim’s family a smartwatch for their safety and decided to conduct an autopsy.

The Seongbuk Police Station arrested the suspect without a warrant on suspicion of murder in Jeongneung-dong, Seongbuk District, northern Seoul, at around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday. He refused to answer questions during police questioning after his arrest and again on Thursday morning. Police plan to bring in a criminal profiler.

According to police, the suspect bought a fruit knife and charcoal briquettes at a household goods store in Incheon on Tuesday afternoon. He then went to a short-term rental lodging, entered with the girl and killed her there. He later discarded the knife and his phone, police said. A document that appears to be a suicide note from the suspect was also found at the scene.

The girl was the victim in a sexual crime case against the suspect’s 20-year-old son. Her parents filed a complaint against him with the Nowon Police Station in January. Police referred the son to prosecutors without detention in March on charges of statutory rape of a minor. The case was transferred to another prosecution office in April and remains under investigation. The son is separately being held at a detention center on theft charges.

The scene of a murder in which it is suspected that a man in his 50s killed a teenage girl in Jeongneung-dong, Seongbuk District, northern Seoul, on Nov. 11 KWAK JOO-YOUNG









Even after being referred to prosecutors in the sexual crime case, he continued to commit theft and received a suspended prison sentence last month. On three occasions in May and June, he met people through an app on the pretext of paid sexual encounters and fled with their cash and checks while they were in motel bathrooms. On Oct. 15, a Seoul court sentenced him to six months in prison, suspended for two years, for theft.

Besides the son, the police are also investigating a woman in her 20s who had previously been in a common-law marriage with the suspect. Nowon police believe the two made the girl steal money and valuables, and are investigating them on charges including instigating theft, theft, receiving stolen goods and fraud. Police sought arrest warrants for both, but the Prosecution Service sent the requests back.

The girl’s family has also reportedly filed a complaint alleging that the woman directed the girl to engage in prostitution and to run away from home. Police are also questioning the woman’s current boyfriend, a man in his 30s, as a witness.

The victim was found dead at a lodging booked through an online rental platform, which was reportedly rented by the woman in her 20s. The girl had been moving between youth shelters run by local governments, staying for short periods because of child abuse and other reasons.

The shelter where she was staying reported her missing to police on the day of the killing. “The youth shelter that was protecting the girl filed a missing persons report with police before the incident,” the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said Thursday.

After filing the report, a shelter worker stayed in contact with the girl’s parents and tried to track her down, but she was later found dead. Youth shelters house and feed at-risk teenagers forced onto the streets by domestic violence, child abuse and other circumstances.

Seoul Seongbuk Police Station logo YONHAP

Given the investigation into the son and the woman for instigating theft, among other circumstances, police are not ruling out the possibility that they arranged the girl’s lodging and used her for paid sexual encounters.

The case follows another last month in Songpa District, southern Seoul, where a man named Kim Seong-woo is suspected of killing his mother-in-law and kidnapping his wife out of resentment over her statements to police about domestic violence. Taken together, the cases show crimes rooted in personal relationships spreading beyond the people directly involved to the families of both victims and offenders.

“A feature of such relationship-based crimes is that emotions about the relationship between the offender and the victim are easily transferred to the people around them,” said An Sung-hoon, a senior research fellow at the Korean Institute of Criminology and Justice.

“At a time when crimes occur even when victims apply for personal protection, it is effectively difficult to protect a victim’s family or prevent crimes by an offender’s family before a threat arises. In theory, you can block access by people around them or take protective measures, but there is a gap between reality and the ideal.”





BY CHOI HYE-RI [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]