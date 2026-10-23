Seoul police to step up crowd safety measures for Halloween

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said that it will deploy 4,594 personnel during a special safety management period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, four years after the 2022 Itaewon Halloween crowd crush that claimed 159 lives.

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(서울=뉴스1) 오대일 기자 = 핼러윈 데이를 앞둔 25일 서울 용산구 이태원 거리의 한 상점에 핼러윈 호박등 장식이 걸려 있다. 정부는 25일부터 다음 달 1일까지 8일간을 할로윈 대비 특별대책기간으로 정하고 서울 이태원, 홍대, 명동과 부산 서면, 대구 동성로 등 27개 인파밀집 예상 지역에 현장순찰과 안전 펜스 설치, 교통 통제 등 안전 관라에 총력을 다할 예정이다. 2024.10.25/뉴스1
A paper Jack-o'-lantern hangs outside a shop in Itaewon in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Oct. 25, 2024.

Police will step up crowd safety measures in major nightlife districts across Seoul for Halloween festivities next week, officials said on Friday.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency (SMPA) said that it will operate a special safety management period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1. During this period, 4,594 police personnel — including 30 riot police units, 120 regional patrol teams, 120 special task force members, 99 detectives and 765 traffic police — will be deployed to Itaewon, Hongdae, Seongsu, Myeongdong and Ikseon-dong, where large crowds are expected to gather.

The heightened safety measures come as Seoul prepares for its fourth Halloween since the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush, a tragic incident that claimed 159 lives in a narrow alleyway in the popular nightlife neighborhood.

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From Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, police will closely manage traffic control in collaboration with local district governments, restricting vehicle access in phases based on crowd density.

In major crowd gathering areas such as Itaewon and Hongdae, police will also carry out preventive patrols to ease public anxiety caused by a recent series of stabbings.

“We will do our utmost for safety management on the ground, focusing on crowd-dense places so that people can feel at ease,” a police official said. “To prevent people from feeling anxious, please refrain from carrying or wearing props such as guns, knives or police uniforms for costume-related purposes.”


Yonhap

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