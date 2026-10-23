Seoul police to step up crowd safety measures for Halloween

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Call of Duty's portrayal of North Korea and its soldiers: Artistic freedom or overstated brutality?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, set during a fictional North Korean invasion of South Korea, has sparked debate over its portrayal of North Korean soldiers, war trauma and artistic freedom.
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Science minister vows swift government-wide measures on smart glasses misuse
The Science Ministry will accelerate government-wide guidelines as concerns grow over covert filming and cheating with smart glasses.
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Lee appoints first presidential watchdog in a decade
Former senior prosecutor Choi Kil-su will investigate alleged wrongdoing involving the president's family and senior aides.
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Ex-museum chief faces audit over misattributed calligraphy
The Culture Ministry will investigate the former National Museum of Korea chief after a work from his private collection was wrongly attributed to an independence activist.