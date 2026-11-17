Drugs seized by police from a network of suspected dealers and users are displayed in a photo released by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Nov. 17. SEOUL METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY

Police say the network spread methamphetamine, marijuana and LSD mainly through friends, partners and acquaintances.

Police have booked 86 people on suspicion of selling and purchasing illegal drugs through a network mostly formed by personal ties, they said Tuesday.

Of the 86, 45 individuals are suspected of selling or giving away drugs, such as methamphetamine, marijuana and LSD, to romantic partners, friends, colleagues and fellow prison inmates between July 2024 and September 2026, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

The remaining 41 individuals are suspected of purchasing or receiving the drugs for free from the other 45 and using them.

Police said they have detained 29 of the 86 and referred them to the prosecution.

“We confirmed cases where people first encountered drugs at the suggestion of their acquaintances, and ended up cutting off ties with their families or unable to lead their everyday lives due to repeated use,” a police official said, vowing to track down drug suppliers at all levels.

The roundup came after police tracked drug distribution routes for 22 months following a tip-off in January 2025 about a methamphetamine buyer.

The suspects came from diverse backgrounds ranging from air conditioner installers to restaurant managers, department store salespeople, construction site managers and delivery workers.

Thirty-five people had no prior drug convictions.

Police seized 1.3 kilograms (46 ounces) of methamphetamine worth 4.3 billion won ($3.2 million) from the suspects. The amount is equivalent to roughly 43,000 doses.





Yonhap