Seoul mulls removal of rule on reporting contact with pro-North group in Japan

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North Korea's premier arrives in China for 65th anniversary of friendship treaty
Premier Pak Thae-song arrived in Beijing on Friday for events marking 65 years since North Korea and China signed their friendship treaty.
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North Korea to expand intelligence agency's role against 'potential enemies'
Pyongyang says it will expand its military intelligence bureau’s role and capabilities as Kim Jong-un pushes broader military modernization.
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North Korea's premier to visit China to mark friendship treaty's 65th anniversary
Pak Thae-song will travel to China this weekend for events commemorating the countries’ mutual defense and friendship pact.
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Kim Jong-un’s first-half appearances hit a 12-year high
New data show the North Korean leader sharply increased official and military appearances in the first six months of the year, highlighting Pyongyang’s growing emphasis on military strength.