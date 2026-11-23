The Seoul Metropolitan Library, which will be renovated into a multipurpose cultural space by 2029, displays a Chuseok holiday greeting on its facade in Jung District, central Seoul, on Sept. 14. YONHAP

The city plans to relocate part of the library's book collection from the upper floors to an underground storage area and add a kids' lounge for families and an open lecture hall for talks, educational programs and small gatherings.

The Seoul Metropolitan Library, housed in the former city hall, will be renovated into a multipurpose cultural space by 2029, city officials said on Monday.

The renovation coincides with the 100th anniversary of the building’s completion in 1926. A state-designated cultural heritage site, the building became a public library in 2012.

A design competition will open on Tuesday for the renovation of the library’s four floors and an overhaul of its third-basement-floor archive, with the five floors spanning 7,556 square meters (81,332.1 square feet).

To create more space and a more open atmosphere, the city plans to relocate part of the library’s current book collection from the upper floors to an underground storage area and install lower, more flexible bookshelves. It also plans to add a kids’ lounge for families and an open lecture hall for talks, educational programs and small gatherings.

While the building’s exterior and windows will be preserved to comply with cultural heritage protection rules, its interior will be redesigned so that people can enjoy both books and cultural events.

Registration for the competition will run through Jan. 11, 2027, via the city’s public design platform, Project Seoul, with entries accepted from Jan. 22 to 26. After two rounds of evaluation, the winner will be announced on Feb. 26.

Construction is scheduled to begin in April 2028 and conclude by June 2029.





Yonhap