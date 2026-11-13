Seoul Metro wins 220 million won from man who set subway train on fire

Flames rise from the floor of a Seoul subway Line No. 5 train after a man set it on fire in a tunnel between Yeouinaru and Mapo stations on May 31, 2025. SEOUL SOUTHERN DISTRICT PROSECUTORS’ OFFICE

A court ordered the man who set fire to a Line 5 train under the Han River to pay Seoul Metro about 220 million won ($149,000) in damages.

Seoul Metro has won its lawsuit seeking about 220 million won ($149,000) in damages from the man who set fire to a moving subway train under the Han River last year.

Judge Lee Gang-ho of the Seoul Eastern District Court ruled in favor of the subway operator on Friday. Seoul Metro first sought about 180 million won but raised the amount during the trial.

The defendant, surnamed Won, did not dispute the claim, so the court treated it as admitted and awarded the full amount, legal sources said.

Won poured gasoline on the floor of a Line No. 5 train and set it alight at about 8:42 a.m. on May 31 last year. The train was passing through the tunnel between Yeouinaru and Mapo stations. Prosecutors charged him with attempting to kill 160 passengers, including himself, and with injuring six.

Twenty-three people, including Won, were taken to hospitals for smoke inhalation, and 129 were treated at the scene. Part of one car burned, and property damage topped 300 million won.

Investigators found that Won had been unhappy with an unfavorable ruling in his divorce lawsuit and had considered taking his own life. He chose the subway because he thought an attack on public transportation would draw public attention, they said.

In January, the Seoul High Court upheld the 12-year prison sentence a lower court had handed him for attempted murder, arson of an occupied train resulting in injury and violation of the Railroad Safety Act.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]