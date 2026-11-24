A poster listing the labor union's demands is posted on a platform at Chungmuro Station in Jung District, central Seoul, on Nov. 24, as Seoul Metro and its unions hold final talks ahead of a planned strike. YONHAP

Seoul Metro and its unions entered final talks Tuesday as workers prepared for an indefinite strike that could disrupt Wednesday’s morning commute.

Labor and management at Seoul Metro, which operates subway Lines 1-8 and part of Line 9, began final negotiations Tuesday, a day before unionized workers threatened to launch a general strike.

If the negotiations fail, the company's three labor unions plan to launch an indefinite general strike starting with the first trains Wednesday, potentially disrupting the morning commute.

Seoul Metro's three labor unions are demanding a 3.5 percent wage increase, the scrapping of planned work force reductions and additional hiring.

Seoul Metro and Union 1 began their fourth round of collective bargaining and wage negotiations at 10 a.m., but the talks were quickly adjourned without an agreement.

Union 1 is also demanding that the company scrap a plan to eliminate 2,212 jobs and hire an additional 1,313 on-site safety workers this year to address staffing shortages. Other demands include state funding for public services and a requirement that all field operations be carried out by two-person teams.

Seoul Metro also held its separate negotiations with Union 3 and Union 2 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively. As the talks mark the final round of negotiations before the planned strike, they could continue late into the night or even into the early hours of Wednesday.

Unions 1, 2 and 3 have 9,100, 2,560 and 2,220 members, respectively.

With the government setting a 3.5 percent guideline for increases in total labor costs at public institutions, wages are not a major point of contention between labor and management.

However, labor and management remain far apart on staffing issues. Despite the unions' demands, Seoul Metro maintains that work force restructuring is necessary to ensure an appropriate staffing level, citing its financial burden and the need to improve operational efficiency.







Yonhap