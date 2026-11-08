Seoul mayor visits inaugural Namsan Night Festival, touts city's efforts to boost nighttime economy

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon speaks during a live radio session during the 2026 Namsan Night Festival at Baekbeom Square in central Seoul on Nov. 6. SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon personally visited one of the festival venues as the city government works to expand evening programs at cultural venues in hopes of fostering the capital's economy.

Mount Namsan, home to the famous N Seoul Tower observation deck in central Seoul, is a fixture on tourists’ sightseeing checklists. Meanwhile, the Seoul Metropolitan Government has its own agenda: revitalizing the city’s nighttime economy.

The 2026 Namsan Night Festival emerged to benefit both.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, accompanied by a group of reporters, visited Baekbeom Square, one of the event’s venues, on Friday.

This year’s festival spans Mount Namsan and its surrounding neighborhoods — regular fixtures on tourists’ sightseeing checklists — and runs from Oct. 23 through next Saturday. It offers a variety of attractions, including food trucks and photo spots, and folding chairs and tents where guests can eat, talk and relax.

It also offers three evening programs: Namsan Campnic, a camping-themed picnic featuring a live radio session, busking performances and movie screenings; Autumn Foliage Walk, guided strolls along the mountain; and Palgak Club, a silent disco party. The last session for Namsan Campnic and Autumn Foliage Walk occurred on Saturday, while Palgak Club will take place at the Palgakjeong pavilion near N Seoul Tower next Saturday in two sessions: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Reservations for all 600 seats across the designated dates sold out almost immediately after booking opened last month, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

“Seoul has been pursuing to become a 24-hour city that allows residents and visitors to enjoy quality leisure time with their families and friends throughout the night,” Oh said, adding that the city government has been expanding evening programs at cultural venues — such as royal palaces, museums and art galleries — in hopes of fostering the capital’s economy.

Oh, a hiking enthusiast, is known to walk up and down Mount Namsan before and after work almost every day.

After grabbing a bite from food trucks serving picnic favorites — such as jokbal (steamed and seasoned pork feet), eomuk (fish cakes), hotteok (sweet pancakes) and even Americano made with Arisu, Seoul’s branded tap water — with reporters, the mayor suggested heading up the mountain together on foot.

Participants enjoy their evening at camping-themed picnics at the 2026 Namsan Night Festival at Baekbeom Square in central Seoul on Nov. 6. SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT

The climb to the front of N Seoul Tower took about 30 minutes. Several reporters and Seoul city officials were visibly out of breath by the end, but Oh appeared unfazed.

“Of all the places in Seoul, Namsan is probably the one that makes me happiest,” the mayor told reporters. “The autumn foliage is especially beautiful this time of year. Sometimes I get lost in my thoughts as I walk, and then I notice the trees bursting with fall colors around me.”

Mount Namsan is also slated to host the 2027 Seoul International Garden Show, scheduled to run from May 1 through Oct. 27 next year.





BY SHIN MIN-HEE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]