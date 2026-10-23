Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon acquitted on appeal in opinion poll payment case

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Baseball stadium trash up nearly 55% in two years as attendance climbs
Waste at Korea’s KBO baseball stadiums climbed 24.3 percent in 2025, nearly double the rate of attendance growth, driving up cleaning and disposal costs.
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Special counsel says deceased election official's note cites no coercion
The National Election Commission official was found dead, having left behind a note, after undergoing questioning by a special counsel, during which investigators coerced him, his lawyer claimed.
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Lee calls for proactive prevention of violent crimes to build 'supersafe' society
President Lee Jae Myung urged early detection and coordinated prevention measures after recent stabbings, arson and a family killing heightened public safety fears.
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Lee's approval rating climbs back to 40% for first time since early September
President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating reached 40 percent for the first time since early September, according to a recent Gallup Korea poll.