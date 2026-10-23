Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon acquitted on appeal in opinion poll payment case

The Seoul High Court acquitted Oh Se-hoon of violating the Political Funds Act at a sentencing hearing, overturning a lower court ruling that would have cost him his elected post.

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오세훈 서울시장이 23일 서울 서초구 서울고법에서 열린 '명태균 여론조사 대납 의혹 사건' 항소심 공판에 출석하고 있다.사진공동취재단. 2026.10.23.
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon arrives at the Seoul High Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 23 to attend an appeals court hearing in a case involving allegations that a third party paid for opinion polls conducted by political broker Myung Tae-kyun.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon was acquitted on appeal of charges of violating the political funds law, overturning a lower court ruling that would have cost him his elected post.

The Seoul High Court acquitted Oh of violating the Political Funds Act at a sentencing hearing at 2 p.m. on Friday.

The previous court had charged Oh with 10 million won ($7,500) in fines for requesting and having someone else pay for an opinion poll.


BY JANG GU-SEUL [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

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This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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