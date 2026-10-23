Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon acquitted on appeal in opinion poll payment case

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon arrives at the Seoul High Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 23 to attend an appeals court hearing in a case involving allegations that a third party paid for opinion polls conducted by political broker Myung Tae-kyun. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The Seoul High Court acquitted Oh Se-hoon of violating the Political Funds Act at a sentencing hearing, overturning a lower court ruling that would have cost him his elected post.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon was acquitted on appeal of charges of violating the political funds law, overturning a lower court ruling that would have cost him his elected post.

The Seoul High Court acquitted Oh of violating the Political Funds Act at a sentencing hearing at 2 p.m. on Friday.

The previous court had charged Oh with 10 million won ($7,500) in fines for requesting and having someone else pay for an opinion poll.





BY JANG GU-SEUL [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]