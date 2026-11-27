Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon gestures while speaking outside Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Aug. 21. NEWS1

Police questioned Oh Se-hoon over claims that he made false statements about an audit of Seoul's Hangang Bus project.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon was questioned by police last Saturday over an alleged violation of the Public Official Election Act related to the June 3 local elections.

The Seoul Namdaemun Police Station had summoned Oh for questioning as the subject of a criminal complaint, according to a Seoul Metropolitan Government official on Friday. The questioning came 23 days after the ruling Democratic Party (DP)’s investigation team discovered an alleged cover-up of corruption in Seoul's Hangang Bus ferry project and filed a criminal complaint against the mayor on Oct. 29.

During the 4-hour-long questioning, police reportedly focused on allegations raised by DP lawmakers that Oh had publicly disclosed false information in violation of the Public Official Election Act.

The Seoul city government had previously asked the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) to audit the Hangang Bus project, but the state auditor dismissed the request.

“The BAI turned down the request because it was already conducting an audit of the Hangang Bus project requested by the National Assembly,” Oh explained during a plenary session of the Seoul Metropolitan Council. “Consequently, it could not conduct another audit on the same matter.”

However, the DP disputed Oh's explanation, arguing that the BAI dismissed the request because the matter fell within the scope of the city government's own audit, not because a parliamentary committee had requested a separate audit.

“As Mayor Oh had already expressed his intention to run in the June 3 local elections at the time, the remarks constitute the publication of false information under the election law,” the fact-finding team argued.

Hangang Bus 101, one of two ferries commissioned to transport people along the Han River in Seoul, approaches Yeouido, western Seoul, on Feb. 27. NEWS1

The team also accused Oh of dereliction of duty. It alleged that Oh had been briefed in September last year by the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Audit & Inspection Committee on suspected kickbacks involving the company responsible for building ferries for the Hangang Bus project. Despite the briefing, Oh allegedly failed to take necessary follow-up measures, such as requesting a criminal investigation or filing a criminal complaint.

“Ruling party lawmakers seem to be competing to see who can attack Mayor Oh more aggressively by filing repeated complaints over the same matter to put pressure on law enforcement and judicial authorities,” a Seoul city government official said. “Having to undergo police questioning even on weekends [..] is seriously interfering with his duties as mayor.”

The official went on to accuse the ruling party of abusing its political power.

“The ruling party must refrain from such irrational attempts to intimidate judicial authorities by wielding its executive power and overwhelming legislative majority,” the official said.

The statute of limitations for election law violations stemming from the June 3 local elections expires on Thursday.

The investigation is believed to be entering its final stages now that police have completed their questioning of Oh, and police are expected to decide soon whether to refer Oh's case to prosecutors based on statements from relevant individuals and related materials.





BY MOON HEE-CHUL [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]