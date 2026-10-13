Seoul maintains call for apology from Kyiv over POW issue while searching for ‘amicable’ solution

The Korean government said dialogue will continue to address all pending concerns, while Ukraine has said things are settled.

South Korea is continuing efforts to resolve its recent diplomatic dispute with Ukraine while maintaining its demand for an apology from Kyiv over its disclosure of the transfer of North Korean prisoners of war (POW) to Seoul, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday.

"The government hopes that all pending issues between the two countries will be resolved amicably," ministry spokesperson Park Doo-soon told a press briefing. "To that end, we will continue consultations with the Ukrainian side and are currently maintaining communication."

The statement came after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the matter had been "resolved" in an interview with RBC-Ukraine on Monday.

"Everything stemmed from different interpretations of the confidentiality requirements at various stages of the transfer of the prisoners of war. Ukraine fulfilled all its obligations," Sybiha was quoted as saying.

The report said Seoul was continuing to escalate the situation by recalling its ambassador, despite Kyiv's view that the dispute had been resolved.

Asked whether Seoul's demand for an apology remained in place, a separate Foreign Ministry official said, "Yes," adding that the two countries were still in talks to find an amicable solution.

The two countries have been embroiled in a diplomatic dispute since Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky disclosed the transfer of two North Korean soldiers in an address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during the 81st United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on Sept. 23. AFP/YONHAP

The soldiers were captured in January of last year while fighting for Russia and arrived in South Korea in mid-September.

Seoul has said a nondisclosure agreement was reached with Kyiv at Ukraine's request to protect the soldiers and their families, who remain in North Korea. It has accused Zelensky of breaching the agreement, while Kyiv has denied that any such agreement existed.

The South Korean government has demanded an official explanation and apology. In protest, Seoul recalled its ambassador to Ukraine.

While maintaining its demand for an apology, Seoul is seeking a diplomatic resolution to the dispute.

"Both sides are communicating to manage and resolve pending issues, and we are consulting closely with our ambassador, who has been recalled, throughout this process," the spokesperson said. "We hope the Ukrainian side will respond positively to these diplomatic efforts."





Yonhap