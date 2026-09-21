Seoul launches global marketer training program for international students

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From cyborgs to rice cakes, NCT 127 still keeps it 'neo' after 10 years
The group launched its “The Redline” world tour in Seoul with futuristic staging, career-spanning hits and snacks from the stage in an energetic 10th-anniversary celebration.
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Seoul police seize record haul of knockoff luxury goods
Seoul authorities seized 7,369 suspected counterfeit luxury goods from an underground warehouse and referred a man to prosecutors.
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Suicide accounted for nearly 18% of international student deaths in Korea: Data
Data from about 350 Korean universities shows 15 of 84 international student deaths since 2021 were suicides, renewing calls for stronger mental health support.
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At Bamti Film Festival, moviemakers bare the not-so-good, kind-of-bad and somewhat ugly
It's film festival season. There's been Cannes, Venice and soon Busan. Then there's Bamti.