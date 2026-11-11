Seoul, Kyiv seek reset after dispute over North Korean POW disclosure

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun holds talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on the sidelines of the Group of 7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Paris on Nov. 10. MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

South Korea’s and Ukraine’s foreign ministers met in Paris to ease tensions while maintaining humanitarian aid and reconstruction support.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun stressed mutual respect, trust and honoring agreements in talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, the pair’s first in-person meeting since Seoul and Kyiv fell out over North Korean prisoners of war.

Cho met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Paris on Tuesday on the sidelines of the year’s second Group of 7 foreign ministers’ meeting. Sybiha signaled afterward that ties were on the mend, though neither government’s readout mentioned the apology Seoul has been demanding.

Mutual respect and the faithful implementation of agreements are basic prerequisites for developing bilateral relations, Cho told Sybiha, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Cho also expressed hope that pending issues between the two countries would be resolved smoothly.

The remarks appeared to restate Seoul’s demands that Kyiv offer a clear explanation, apologize and take steps to prevent a recurrence.

Sybiha proposed that the two sides continue their diplomatic efforts to manage and develop relations in a stable manner, the ministry said.

“I am convinced that further steps lie ahead towards the full normalisation of our bilateral relations, and this is the outcome we are working to achieve,” Sybiha wrote on X after the meeting. Relations between the two countries were returning to normal, Sybiha told Ukraine’s state broadcaster.

Sybiha’s comments suggest room for the two countries to move relations forward and narrow their differences over the dispute.

“Behind-the-scenes communication continued even after the recall of our ambassador to Ukraine and the withdrawal of embassy staff,” a diplomatic source said. “The two sides are in the process of finding common ground to resolve the situation.”

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun shake hands with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Paris on Nov. 10. MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

The two ministers agreed that humanitarian aid should continue. South Korea maintains its principled position on supporting Ukraine as a responsible member of the international community, Cho said. Seoul will keep reviewing ways to provide the humanitarian aid Ukrainians need and to help rebuild the country, Cho added.

Sybiha expressed his gratitude and voiced hope for close consultation with South Korea and the rest of the international community in pursuit of peace, the ministry said. “We will welcome the active engagement of Korean businesses in Ukraine’s recovery,” Sybiha wrote in his post.

The government has included $100 million in aid for Ukraine in its budget proposal for next year. The money follows through on a pledge President Lee Jae Myung made at the NATO summit in Ankara in July. Cho’s message in Paris was that the aid would keep flowing despite the diplomatic row.

Cho and Sybiha also exchanged views on the Korean Peninsula and the war in Ukraine.

President Lee Jae Myung, right, shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of their summit at a hotel in Ankara, Turkey, on July 8. YONHAP

The row dates to Sept. 23, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the United Nations General Assembly that two North Korean soldiers captured fighting for Russia had been transferred to South Korea. Seoul protested that the disclosure broke an agreement between the two governments to keep the transfer confidential.

Kyiv denied that any such agreement had been reached, and Sybiha later said he considered the matter closed.

Seoul recalled its ambassador to Ukraine, Park Ki-chang, on Oct. 8, its first protest recall of an envoy in 18 years. On Oct. 20, the government decided to pull half of its diplomats from the embassy in Kyiv. The ministry pointed to the lack of any constructive response from Ukraine and to the constant threat of air strikes across the country.

“There still appears to be a difference in perspective between South Korea and Ukraine,” Shim Sang-min, a senior research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, said. “But both sides did share an understanding that they need to find an exit strategy from the situation.”





BY PARK JONG-SUH, SHIM SEOK-YONG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]