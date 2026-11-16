Seoul joins U.S.-led AI pact as Washington rallies allies before Trump-Xi talks

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and China's President Xi Jinping meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Sept. 24. AP/YONHAP

The San Francisco Declaration commits Korea and nine other countries to protect critical AI technologies and supply chains from hostile actors.

WASHINGTON — Korea has joined the United States, Japan and other allies in signing a pact to shield AI technology and its supply chains from adversaries, a move seen as an effort to counter China ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week.

The signatories — the United States, Korea, Japan, Australia, Israel, Britain, India, Singapore, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates — adopted the San Francisco Declaration on the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity on Sunday, according to the U.S. State Department. The declaration targets the infrastructure behind AI as well as the technology itself and is widely viewed as building a bloc that leaves China out of the AI race.

The signatories pledged to safeguard sensitive technologies whose “theft, illicit transfer or acquisition by hostile actors would confer a meaningful military or intelligence advantage,” according to the declaration.









Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jin-a signed the declaration in person as head of Korea’s government delegation. She is scheduled to hold separate bilateral talks with Jacob Helberg, U.S. under secretary of state for economic affairs, on Monday.

Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden are expected to also sign the declaration this week, according to Helberg. Signatories plan to set up working groups, including one to create economic hubs that draw AI-related investment.

Representatives from participating countries pose for a photo while displaying signed declarations at the Pax Silica Summit 2026, held at the Trump Institute of Peace in Washington on June 25. SCREEN CAPTURE

The pact is part of Pax Silica, a State Department initiative launched under the second Trump administration to help U.S. and allied AI supply chains withstand shocks as competition with China intensifies. Korea was among its founding members.

Chip design expertise, chipmaking equipment and the ports that ship chips can all be located in different countries, Helberg said, calling the declaration historic because Pax Silica partners agreed to treat the security of the technology and its underlying infrastructure as a shared responsibility, according to the Financial Times. His remarks are seen as signaling that Washington will work with every ally that holds AI-related technology to step up joint pressure on China.

The timing is notable. Trump will meet Xi on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday and Thursday. The pact is seen as reaffirming Washington’s resolve to rally allies into a bloc controlling the AI supply chain Beijing wants access to and to isolate China, which has tightened export controls on rare earths essential to advanced industries.

Washington and Beijing agreed at a summit in Washington in September to extend their tariff truce by two months to Jan. 10, 2027. This week’s talks are expected to center on a possible trade-off between Chinese rare earths and U.S. AI technology. If no deal is reached, China could again use its control of rare earths to pressure Washington.

Some observers say the timing is also linked to the scandal surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang that erupted just before the summit. Huang had been a leading advocate of easing U.S. export controls on AI chips to China. But allegations that he had an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy have raised concerns about possible technology leaks, including chips rerouted to China, fueling bipartisan calls in Washington for tighter AI chip export controls.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, left, and Alice Huang leave a restaurant in Taiwan in May 2025, in this photo from Taiwanese media outlet Nownews. SCREEN CAPTURE

Victor Gao, vice president of the Center for China and Globalization, told the South China Morning Post on Friday that it would be a total miscalculation for the United States to use the Nvidia situation to pressure China, warning that Beijing would then tighten rare earth export controls.

A source familiar with the matter cautioned against reading too much into the pact. “The text of the declaration contains no language singling out China,” the source said. “Pax Silica has publicly stated that it is not aimed at excluding any particular country. It is about trusted countries building supply chains across the entire life cycle of the AI industry, and Under Secretary Jacob Helberg, the host, has consistently explained that it is not an initiative to exclude any specific country.”





BY KANG TAE-HWA, YOON JI-WON [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]