Two suspects accused of involvement in voice phishing scams in Cambodia arrive at Incheon International Airport under law enforcement escort in an undated photo. CHUNGNAM PROVINCIAL POLICE AGENCY

The 13 signatory countries agreed to work together to address "serious and complex" transnational threats to regional peace and security.

Korea, the United States and 11 other countries released a joint statement Thursday on cooperation in combating online scams through information sharing, proactive law enforcement and other measures, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The countries issued a “statement of principles,” which describes online scams as “serious and complex” transnational crimes that threaten regional and international peace and security. The other 11 countries are Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Britain, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The statement came as Seoul has been striving to address online scams targeting its citizens, following reports of Koreans being abducted and held in Cambodia by criminal rings in recent years.

The countries stressed their commitment to considering “targeted economic sanctions” and other measures, including denial of entry, to disrupt criminal activities stemming from online scams and related transnational organizations, according to the statement.

Through these measures, the countries seek to bring to justice and deny safe haven to criminals and those who knowingly or materially facilitate fraud, and deprive them of the proceeds or benefits from their criminal activities, the statement said.

The statement highlighted the countries’ push to locate and identify transnational criminal organizations’ financial, physical, operational and logistical infrastructure and assets while prioritizing investigating and arresting leaders of the organizations.

The countries also committed themselves to sharing evidence from their investigations, using intelligence and law enforcement channels, and to strengthening cooperation with virtual asset service providers and other digital platforms to prevent online scams and identify and track their leaders and operations.





Yonhap