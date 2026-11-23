Read more
-
North Korea to consider shutting down Swiss diplomatic office in Pyongyang, KCNA says
Pyongyang condemned Swiss sanctions over a children's camp accused of aiding transfers from Russian-occupied Ukraine.
-
U.S. takes action to recover over $1.1 billion in cryptocurrency stolen by North Korean hackers
The U.S. Justice Department filed a forfeiture action targeting USDC allegedly stolen by North Korean hackers in the Binance cyberattack.
-
Kim Jong-un's rising price after failed summit
Seoul must guard against great-power deals as Pyongyang demands nuclear recognition before returning to talks.
-
Kim Ju-ae’s spiffy ski gear raises fresh North Korea sanctions questions
Images of Kim Jong-un’s daughter using apparent European-made ski equipment have prompted scrutiny over possible sanctions evasion, though no violation has been confirmed.