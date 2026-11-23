An emergency alert was issued in North Gyeongsang at 7:52 a.m. after a suspected Russian aircraft entered airspace near Ulleung Island.

An emergency alert was issued at around 7:52 a.m. in the North Gyeongsang region after a suspected Russian aircraft violated the airspace near Ulleung Island in the East Sea.

The government issued the alarm to the residents of Ulleung Island and guided them toward underground shelters or inside buildings.

The alert was called off at 7:57 a.m.





Update, Nov. 24: The aircraft was initially suspected to be North Korean, but the suspicion later shifted to Russia. Neither identification has been confirmed.

BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]