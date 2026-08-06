Seoul International Fireworks Festival to light up Yeouido on Sept. 5

Fireworks explode over the Yeouido Han River Park during the Seoul International Fireworks Festival held on Sept. 27, 2025. HANWHA

The annual Yeouido event will feature teams from Korea, the United States and Britain, with expanded programs and record safety staffing.

The annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival will take place at Yeouido Han River Park on Sept. 5, lighting up the night sky with a spectacular fireworks display.

Hanwha, the event organizer, has moved this year's festival to early September from late September last year. The decision was made to avoid the Chuseok holiday period, which falls between Sept. 24 and 26, and to welcome more foreign tourists.

Teams representing Korea, United States and Britain will showcase fireworks displays during the festival.

Hanwha plans to deploy a record 4,700 personnel for safety management and crowd control during the festival and its eve. Of the total, 1,200 will be the company's employee working as volunteers.

A real-time crowd density monitoring system will help monitor crowd congestion and disperse visitors. The company will also monitor pedestrian flows in real time through CCTV cameras installed across Yeouido and Mapo District in western Seoul; Ichon in Yongsan District, central Seoul; and the Wonhyo Bridge that connects Yeouido and Yongsan District.

"This year's festival will feature new fireworks performances along with expanded cultural and tourism programs to offer visitors a more diverse experience," a Hanwha spokesperson said. "We will make every effort to ensure the festival is both safe and of the highest quality."





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]