Seoul, IAEA deepen cooperation on North Korea’s nuclear program

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South seeks UN sanctions exemption to send $6.75 million in medical equipment to North
The United Nations Security Council sanctions committee approved the exemption on May 22, putting the government's tentative shipping deadline at Nov. 22.
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South seeks to formally cite North for armistice violation following DMZ mine blast: Defense Ministry
South Korea's Ministry of National Defense stated that it plans to formalize the North's armistice violations and demand an immediate halt to border breaches.
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North's Kim vows to deepen 'strategic' ties with Russia in letter to Putin
In a birthday letter to Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un reaffirmed support for Russia and pledged to expand the countries’ strategic alliance.
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North Korea backs 'One China' policy, blames U.S. for regional instability
In an article carried by the state-run newspaper, an analyst accused the United States of "escalating the situation" in the Taiwan Strait, which is "an internal affair of China."