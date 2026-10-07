Seoul, IAEA deepen cooperation on North Korea’s nuclear program

Jeong Yeon-doo, vice minister for strategy and intelligence at South Korea's Foreign Ministry, delivers a keynote speech at the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons at the United Nations headquarters in New York on April 27. MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

South Korea and the IAEA agreed to strengthen coordination as the international atomic energy watchdog maintains readiness to verify North Korea’s nuclear activities.

South Korea's deputy nuclear envoy met with the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) deputy director general in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss ways to cooperate on North Korean nuclear issues.

Jeong Yeon-doo, vice foreign minister for diplomatic strategy and intelligence, briefed Massimo Aparo, IAEA deputy director-general and head of IAEA's safeguards department, on the recent situation on the Korean Peninsula and Seoul's efforts for peaceful coexistence with North Korea, according to South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Jeong noted that the IAEA has been drawing international attention to the North Korean nuclear issue, including through reports issued by the IAEA director-general, the ministry said.

Aparo expressed support for South Korea's diplomatic efforts to promote peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, and stressed that the North Korean nuclear issue is an important agenda item for the IAEA.

He also explained the IAEA's efforts to maintain enhanced readiness to verify North Korea's nuclear program, according to the ministry.

"The two sides agreed to strengthen communication and cooperation on the North Korean nuclear issue," the ministry said in a release.

The IAEA has not had inspectors on the ground in North Korea since Pyongyang ended cooperation with the agency and expelled its inspectors in 2009.

Pyongyang withdrew from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in 2003, while IAEA monitoring had already been disrupted before then. The agency has since been unable to conduct on-site verification of the North's nuclear activities.





Yonhap