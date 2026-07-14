Seoul gov't launches thousands of summer programs at museums, libraries and parks

Children learn about insects and plants at Seoul Forest in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, as part of one of the park's summer vacation programs. SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT

The Seoul Metropolitan Government is running various programs, including nighttime ecological tours, water activities and performances, at cultural facilities and major parks in July and August.

Children and families can take part in more than 1,600 cultural and outdoor activities at museums, libraries and parks across Seoul during the summer vacation period.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government is running various programs, including nighttime ecological tours, water activities and performances, at cultural facilities and major parks in July and August.

Eight cultural facilities in the city have extended their nighttime operating hours to open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Friday. These facilities include the Seoul Museum of History, Seoul Museum of Art, Seoul Baekje Museum, Seoul Museum of Craft Art, Seoul Metropolitan Library, Namsangol Hanok Village, Unhyeongung Royal Residence and the Sejong Center’s exhibition halls on King Sejong the Great (1397-1450) and Admiral Yi Sun-shin (1545-1598).

The city’s 223 libraries are hosting 1,665 programs — spanning reading programs, special performances, book exhibitions and author lectures — during the two months.

Major museums are also offering children’s programs.

A child listens during a storybook read-aloud session at the Seoul Baekje Children's Museum in Songpa District, southern Seoul, as part of one of the museum's summer vacation programs. SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT

The Seoul Baekje Children’s Museum in Songpa District, southern Seoul, is hosting outdoor evening activities and storytelling sessions, and the Seoul Museum of Craft Art in Jongno District, central Seoul, is running furniture-design workshops and a clue-solving mission around its galleries.

The Seoul Museum of History in Jongno District and its branches are offering programs that explore life during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), such as how earlier generations spent their school vacations and the history of markets along Cheonggye Stream.

At Namsangol Hanok Village in Jung District, central Seoul, visitors will have the opportunity to attend weekend workshops, during which they will learn to make summer fruit parfaits, traditional drinks and decorative knots. The workshops will run from Saturday through Aug. 8.

Ten major parks, including Seoul Forest, Namsan Park and World Cup Park, are operating water activities, gardening workshops and nighttime ecology tours.

“Summer vacation is a good opportunity for children and teenagers to experience a wide range of artistic and cultural activities and develop their appreciation for culture,” said Min Soo-hong, the head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Culture Headquarters. “We hope that residents can stay cool and enjoy their time at cultural facilities across Seoul despite the summer heat.”

Detailed schedules are available through the Seoul Culture Portal and Garden City Seoul. Some activities require advance registration, which can be made through the Seoul Public Service Reservation or the websites of participating institutions.





BY HUR KYUNG-SEOK [hur.kyungseok@joongang.co.kr]