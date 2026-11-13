Seoul Global Job Fair to offer hiring, networking opportunities for international talent

International job seekers visit booths at the Seoul Global Job Fair at Setec in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 20, 2025. YONHAP

International job seekers can meet employers, book interviews and explore career opportunities at Wednesday's Seoul Global Job Fair.

Foreign talent in Korea will have a chance to meet potential employers from a range of industries at a job fair in Seoul on Wednesday.

The Seoul Global Job Fair will take place at Exhibition Hall 1 of Setec in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A total of 91 companies are set to operate recruitment and promotional booths at the event, which aims to connect foreign job seekers with potential employers.

A promotional poster for the 2026 Seoul Global Job Fair SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT

Participating companies from sectors including banking, services, food and beverage, information technology and retail will provide information on job openings and recruitment processes.

The program will also include special lectures and guests, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the host of the job fair.

A licensed administrative agent will give a lecture on visa-related information for foreign residents. In the afternoon, two international speakers with experience studying and working in Korea will share their experiences.

Mohammed Haruna Hamza, a Ph.D. candidate at the Aerospace Systems and Control Laboratory at KAIST, will speak at the event. Hamza was the first international student to deliver a speech as a student representative at KAIST's graduation ceremony in February last year.

Sinasi Alpago, a Turkish journalist and television personality who studied in Korea before becoming a naturalized Korean citizen, will also give a lecture.

Shinhan Bank will hold a session on corporate culture in Korea, while a career consultant will discuss hiring trends for the coming year.

Additionally, the fair will offer services for job seekers, including professional résumé photo sessions, personal color analysis and one-on-one makeup consultations. Career tarot readings will also be available.

Participants can book 20-minute on-site interviews and consultations with companies in advance through the event website.

K-campus, an international student platform run by the Korea JoongAng Daily, will operate a booth at the fair, offering information on employment opportunities and practical advice for living and working in Korea.

Further details and registration information are available on the 2026 Seoul Global Job Fair website.





BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]