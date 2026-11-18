International job seekers visit the Seoul Global Job Fair at Setec in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 18. YONHAP

The Seoul government initiative, in its second year, welcomed more than 2,500 international job seekers looking to work and live in Korea.

Holding résumés and dressed in their smartest outfits, international job seekers bustled around the Seoul Global Job Fair on Wednesday, eager to explore employment opportunities in Korea.

May Thu Thu Han, a fourth-year business management student at Ajou University from Myanmar, was among the participants.

“I visited three booths and consulted with recruiters using my résumé,” she said, carrying a pile of leaflets and resumes in her hand.

The second edition of Seoul Global Job Fair, hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, brought together 117 companies and institutions to help international job seekers explore career opportunities in Korea. Participating companies offered on-site interviews, job consultations and other activities for visitors.

International job seekers check the board listing company and recruiting information at the Seoul Global Job Fair. NEWS1

The event comes as the number of international students in Korea surpassed 300,000 in April, while only about one in seven graduates find employment in the country.

According to the Korea Federation of Small and Medium Business, nine out of 10 international students said they wanted to work in Korea.

“We want to make Seoul a city where students can grow and achieve their dreams,” Kim Myong-joo, director general of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's global city policy bureau, said, during the opening ceremony, noting how the city has been recognized as a global student city for two consecutive years in the 2027 QS Best Student Cities.

“Dear job seekers, your ambition and passion are what drive Seoul's growth.”







Interviews and networking

May Thu Thu Han came to the fair with friends, hoping to find an internship.

“I had an interview with a recruiter. They asked me about my motivation for applying and what I wanted to learn about the company,” she said.

Held at Setec in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, the fair drew thousands of international job seekers looking to build careers and settle in Korea. According to the Seoul city government, more than 2,500 people registered for the event in advance.

International job seekers visit a booth at the Seoul Global Job Fair at Setec in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 18. YONHAP

“I didn't initially think about getting a job in Korea when I first came here for my bachelor's degree. But after living here, I thought it would be nice to work and build a life here,” she said.

Job seekers lined up at company booths, many of which hosted activities such as lucky draws and photo booths, to speak with recruiters and learn about potential employers. Participating companies included Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance, KakaoBank, Shinhan Bank, Lotte World and Ediya Coffee.

K-campus, a platform for international students run by the Korea JoongAng Daily, also operated a booth offering information about studying in Korea.

Claudia, an Indonesian MBA student looking for an internship, said the job market in Korea had become increasingly competitive for international applicants.

“A lot has changed. Seoul has become more global,” she said.

Claudia earned her bachelor's degree in Korea and briefly worked in the country before returning to Indonesia. She later came back to Korea, believing she would find more opportunities to gain international experience here.

Job seekers at the Seoul Global Job Fair visit the booth of K-campus, a platform for international students run by the Korea JoongAng Daily, on Nov. 18. YOON SEUNG-JIN

Recruitment opportunities at the fair covered a range of fields, including global business, financial accounting, global sales, TikTok Shop marketing, medical tourism coordination and foreign customer support.

Of the participating companies, 61 offered visa sponsorship, including support for international students holding D-2 and D-10 visas seeking to change to employment-based visas.







Advice from the seniors

As part of the fair's guest lecture program, Mohammed Haruna Hamza, a Ph.D. candidate at the Aerospace Systems and Control Laboratory at KAIST, shared his experience of studying and living in Korea.

“Before coming to Korea as a Global Korea Scholarship scholar, I had never left Nigeria,” Hamza said.

“I was worried that I might face language barriers and cultural differences and feel lonely before coming here.”

Hamza, who made headlines earlier this year as the first foreigner to deliver a valedictorian speech at a KAIST graduation ceremony, also shared some advice on adjusting to life in Korea.

To overcome the challenges, he said, he focused on things within his control, such as building networks, learning new skills and seeking out information.

He also emphasized the importance of giving back to the community, saying that contributing to others had helped him develop a sense of belonging.

Sinasi Alpago, a Turkish journalist and television personality who studied in Korea before becoming a naturalized Korean citizen, also shared his journey in Korea. He emphasized the importance of carving out one's own niche and developing a distinct identity.

A visitor at the Seoul Global Job Fair takes a photo of Hechi, the mascot of the capital, at Setec in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 18." SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT







The event was also marked by the attendance of government and university officials, who highlighted the importance of connecting international talent with employment opportunities in Korea.

Kim Woo-soon, administrator of the Seoul Regional Office of SMEs and Startups, said international talent was an “important resource for the growth of Korean companies,” particularly as the foreign population in Korea “continues to increase and its role in the economy expands,” in his congratulatory remarks.

The Seoul city government said it plans to follow up with participating companies and job seekers for up to three months after the fair to monitor their employment progress.





BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]