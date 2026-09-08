Seoul forum calls for stronger support as foreign population grows more diverse

Bang Jeong-rim, head of Seoul Global Center’s international students department, speaks during the Global Insight Forum at the center's office in Jung District, central Seoul, on Sept. 8. YOON SEUNG-JIN

The Seoul Global Center, run by the Seoul Metropolitan Government to support foreigners with employment and settlement in Korea, held its Global Insight Forum at its office in Jung District, central Seoul, on Tuesday.

The forum featured three sessions covering support available to foreign residents and Seoul’s efforts to help them settle in the city.

The first session focused on trends among foreign residents and their policy implications. Hosted by Lee Min-gyu, an associate researcher of The Seoul Institute, the presentation highlighted the need to change perceptions of Seoul’s foreign population, which he said is not only growing but also becoming increasingly diverse.

“As we can see from the paradigm shift and statistics, we have to keep in mind that the foreign population is not just people who come here for manual labor or marriage,” Lee said. “The demographic is now much more diverse, encompassing international students who want to build their careers and contribute to our society.”

The paradigm shift described in the first session was reflected in the next roundtable discussion, which featured a discussion between Seoul officials and international workers currently pursuing their careers in Korea.

The roundtable discussion touched on requirements for long-term settlement, including visas, degrees and settlement support programs, as well as the practical difficulties faced by international workers and job seekers.

The discussion featured Liu Jiang from China and Quang Truong from Vietnam, both of whom are currently in charge of trade and global communications at Korean companies.

“Many might presume that getting visas and jobs are just processes that international talent have to go through, but that’s not the case. There are still many hurdles that hold us back from moving forward,” Truong said during the roundtable.

“The biggest problem may sound obvious, but international residents need jobs in order to settle in Korea, so employment-related issues are one of the most difficult parts,” Truong added, stressing that there are still not enough career-related opportunities for international students who want to find jobs and build their careers in Korea.

Domestic experts echoed this concern, stressing that Korea is going through a period of growing pains as it adjusts its policies and support systems to reflect the country’s changing demographics.

In the last session where they discussed the roles of relevant organizations, they called for a more proactive approach, with organizations such as the Seoul Global Center playing a leading role in helping international residents build careers and establish long-term lives in Korea.

“We are also providing various types of support, including programs for entrepreneurship, employment and education, so that global talent can work, grow and settle successfully in Korea,” Bang Jeong-rim, head of Seoul Global Center’s international students department, said during the forum.

“Through various national programs, international professionals are leaving their mark in Korea. In fact, there are many international residents here today who have found jobs or started businesses through the support and programs provided by our center.”

The official said the two international speakers at the roundtable discussion also found their current jobs through career-related support provided by the Seoul Global Center.

“Like the cases of the two international workers we had at the previous session, organizations run by the government, including the Seoul Global Center, can serve as a bridge so that international residents can successfully work and settle in Korea across various fields,” Bang added.





BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]