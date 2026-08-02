Seoul forms task force for 2027 World Youth Day safety

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook, left, meets with Cardinal Lazarus You Heung-sik during a luncheon at the prime minister's official residence in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, on Aug. 1. JOINT PRESS CORPS

With more than a million pilgrims expected, the government is launching a cross-agency effort to prevent logistical and safety failures during the six-day Catholic gathering.

A year before Seoul hosts World Youth Day (WYD), the government is creating a task force to handle safety and logistics for the six-day Catholic gathering, which is expected to draw more than a million pilgrims from around the world.

Multiple government officials on Sunday confirmed that the government plans to form soon a cross-agency task force led by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. Related ministries, including the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and the Ministry of Health and Welfare, will also take part. The goal is to provide systematic support for the safety, hygiene and lodging of participants.

WYD is an international gathering of Catholic youths, organized by the Catholic Church. Instituted by Pope John Paul II in 1985, it celebrates faith and fosters community. Seoul's edition is slated to run for six days, from Aug. 3, 2027 to Aug. 8. This will be the second time WYD has been held in Asia, following Manila, the Philippines, in 1995.

The presidential office has also been running its own separate WYD task force since late June. President Lee Jae Myung, after meeting with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican in Rome on June 15, said he had "pledged cooperation for the successful hosting of next year's WYD," according to a June 29 briefing on the outcomes of his trip.

"There is a shared understanding that the Jamboree fiasco must not be repeated," a government official said. "Because Korea's international standing is at stake, we are paying especially close attention to this." The 2023 World Scout Jamboree, held in Buan County, North Jeolla, was marred by controversy over poor organization, as inadequate government and organizing-committee measures for extreme heat and medical facilities combined with unsanitary food and price-gouging complaints, prompting some participating countries to withdraw early.

Cardinal Lazzaro You Heung-sik, Prefect of the Dicastery for Clergy, who is currently visiting Korea, made a similar request during a luncheon on Saturday with Prime Minister Han Seong-sook at the prime minister's official residence in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul.

President Lee Jae Myung, right, and Pope Leo XIV exchange greetings at the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City on June 15. NEWS1

"Seoul WYD is being prepared primarily by the organizing committee of the Korean Catholic Church, but it will be difficult without the government's help," the cardinal said, and asked the government to "pay close attention to cultural events and safety issues as well."

"So that WYD can serve as an occasion to send a message of peace across the Korean Peninsula, the government will do its utmost to support safety management, participant convenience and other measures to enhance the country's image," Han responded.

Earlier, National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik also made a pledge to Cardinal You when the cardinal visited the National Assembly on July 20. "The National Assembly will faithfully serve as a bridge to promote cooperation between the government and local governments, centered on the 'National Assembly WYD Task Force,' which was launched in March with the participation of 57 Catholic lawmakers," he said.





BY HA JUN-HO [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



