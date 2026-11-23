U.S. President Donald Trump, left, sits with Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, at their luncheon at the Kylin Villa in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, on Nov. 19, during his visit to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. REUTERS/YONHAP

Korea is exploring joint advanced-industry projects in third countries with the United State, while seeking to limit friction with China.

Korea is looking at joining the United States in advanced industry projects in third countries, a step that would widen its part in Washington's overhaul of AI and chip supply chains. Seoul, wary of a backlash from Beijing, has said little in public about the talks.

Cooperation between the two countries on AI and chip supply chains has been taking shape since Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jin-a met U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg in San Francisco on Nov. 16, several sources in the ruling camp said Sunday.

The two sides are exploring joint entry into third-country projects and AI talent training through Pax Silica, a U.S.-led AI and economic security coalition the State Department launched in December last year.

Washington is particularly interested in expanding advanced industry development projects in third countries, such as the Luzon Economic Corridor in the Philippines. The United States launched the corridor with Japan and the Philippines in 2024 to develop industrial and logistics infrastructure. In April, plans were announced for an economic security zone of about 16 square kilometers (6.2 square miles) on the island of Luzon.

The projects aim to spread chip and electronics manufacturing, now concentrated in China, to the United States and its allies and partners. The United States hopes to find similar joint projects in other countries. One option under discussion is for Korean firms to join U.S. companies in building AI data centers or in chip-related projects.

Seoul is identifying the facilities and technology other countries need and the Korean companies that could supply them. The government developed the idea while drafting the Korea AI Action Plan, which it finalized in February.

Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jin-a, right, poses with U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg before their talks on AI and supply chain cooperation in San Francisco on Nov. 16. MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources has reportedly compiled a list of companies that could go abroad and is sharing it with the Ministry of Science and ICT and other ministries.

“The United States wants to expand joint projects with trusted countries, and Korea also wants to widen overseas opportunities for its companies, so their interests line up,” a source said. “If [Korea] shares each country's needs and the list of companies that can take part with the United States, [Washington] will likely show considerable interest.”

AI talent development is also part of the cooperation. One option under discussion is linking Korean universities such as Seoul National University and KAIST to Foundry School, a Pax Silica training program for which Stanford University leads the curriculum. The program offers classes, hands-on training and internships.

The United States will review Korea's proposal, after which the universities are expected to hold talks. The two countries are also arranging to hold the Korea-U.S. Senior Economic Dialogue in Seoul at the end of this year or early next year for follow-up talks.

Senior officials from Korea, the United States, Japan and other countries pose for a photo as they meet for the Pax Silica summit in Washington on Dec. 12, in this photo released by Seoul's Foreign Ministry. YONHAP

Behind the push is an increasingly fierce tech rivalry between the United States and China. U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on Thursday. Washington's push to keep China in check on AI and chip supply chains appears unchanged.

Washington and Beijing reached a trade truce in October last year when Trump and Xi met in Busan during the APEC summit in nearby Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang.

“The truce, in other words, was not a peace,” Chris Miller, author of “Chip War” (2022), wrote in the Financial Times on Saturday. “AI supply chains now look set to become the prime battleground,” he wrote, and pointed to Washington's work with Korea and Japan through Pax Silica to secure those supply chains.

The problem is that the more Seoul works with Washington, the harder it could become to manage relations with Beijing.

In announcing the results of Kim's visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said only that Helberg proposed further encouraging collaboration between companies of the two countries. The ministry left out the specifics of the cooperation.





BY YOON JI-WON [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



