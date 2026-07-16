Seoul extends Han River pool hours to 10 p.m. to counter ongoing heat wave

People cool off at the Yeouido Hangang Park swimming pool in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on the night of July 13, as tropical nights in the city continue. YONHAP

As visitor numbers have risen sharply along with daily temperatures, the city has responded with wider access and a range of events for cooling off.

Seoul has extended nighttime hours at four Han River public pools until 10 p.m., the city government said Thursday.

Amid the ongoing heat wave, operating hours have grown from the previous 6 p.m. closing time at the Ttukseom, Yeouido, Jamsil and Nanji riverside pools.

A total of 149,988 people have reportedly visited the Han River's pools and water parks in the 26 days between their June 19 opening and Tuesday.

The Ttukseom pool, in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, alone drew 50,819 visitors, up 29 percent from a year earlier. The Yeouido pool, in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, saw 49,048 visitors, up 37 percent.

Admission to the pools costs 3,000 won ($2) for children, 4,000 won for teenagers and 5,000 won for adults. The water parks charge 1,000 won for children, 2,000 won for teenagers and 3,000 won for adults. Children under 6 are admitted free, and a single ticket allows all-day access.

People cool off at the Ttukseom Hangang Park in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, on June 21. NEWS1

Seoul has strengthened safety and water quality management of its public water facilities. For the first time this year, the city installed 136 closed-circuit television cameras with real-time video monitoring across six pools and water parks.

To maintain water quality, it has replaced 37 filtration units between 2022 and last year. Inspection teams conduct simple water quality tests daily and request precision testing weekly. All test categories, including E. coli levels, currently meet the required water quality standards for pools, the city said.

A boy jumps into the water at the Ttukseom Hangang Park in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, on June 21. NEWS1

On weekends, the pools run special events. Starting Saturday, the Ttukseom and Yeouido pools will host an ice bath event on weekends and holidays, filling portable pools with ice.

The Nanji Hangang Park in Mapo District, western Seoul, is set to host a water music concert, “Han River Music Splash,” on Aug. 1 and 2. The Jamsil Hangang Park in Songpa District, southern Seoul, will hold an event called “Han River Eolssu Splash” (translated), featuring a tightrope-walking performance, on Aug. 8 and 9. Both events are free for pool admission ticket holders, with no separate reservations required.

Separately, with schools on summer break, Seoul has consolidated water recreation facility information previously scattered across district offices and departments, now available through the “City Life Map” feature on the Smart Seoul Map app.





BY KO SEUNG-PYO [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



