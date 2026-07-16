Seoul extends Han River pool hours to 10 p.m. to counter ongoing heat wave

The Ttukseom pool, in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, alone drew 50,819 visitors, up 29 percent from a year earlier. The Yeouido pool, in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, saw 49,048 visitors, up 37 percent.
Admission to the pools costs 3,000 won ($2) for children, 4,000 won for teenagers and 5,000 won for adults. The water parks charge 1,000 won for children, 2,000 won for teenagers and 3,000 won for adults. Children under 6 are admitted free, and a single ticket allows all-day access.
Seoul has strengthened safety and water quality management of its public water facilities. For the first time this year, the city installed 136 closed-circuit television cameras with real-time video monitoring across six pools and water parks.
To maintain water quality, it has replaced 37 filtration units between 2022 and last year. Inspection teams conduct simple water quality tests daily and request precision testing weekly. All test categories, including E. coli levels, currently meet the required water quality standards for pools, the city said.
On weekends, the pools run special events. Starting Saturday, the Ttukseom and Yeouido pools will host an ice bath event on weekends and holidays, filling portable pools with ice.
The Nanji Hangang Park in Mapo District, western Seoul, is set to host a water music concert, “Han River Music Splash,” on Aug. 1 and 2. The Jamsil Hangang Park in Songpa District, southern Seoul, will hold an event called “Han River Eolssu Splash” (translated), featuring a tightrope-walking performance, on Aug. 8 and 9. Both events are free for pool admission ticket holders, with no separate reservations required.
Separately, with schools on summer break, Seoul has consolidated water recreation facility information previously scattered across district offices and departments, now available through the “City Life Map” feature on the Smart Seoul Map app.
BY KO SEUNG-PYO [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.