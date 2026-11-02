Seoul delays Cheonghae extension while weighing broader Strait of Hormuz security role

Soldiers of the Cheonghae Unit depart from Busan, Korea, for their overseas missions in the Gulf of Aden on May 15. YONHAP

Korea is considering expanded naval operations near the Strait of Hormuz amid U.S. pressure, delaying its annual deployment extension bill.

The government has entered November without submitting a bill to extend the Cheonghae Unit’s overseas deployment for 2027 as Seoul weighs expanding the naval unit’s operations in response to U.S. pressure for greater contributions in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Ministry of National Defense’s guidelines on overseas deployments require the government to submit extension bills by Sept. 1, before the National Assembly’s regular session begins each year.

The government has now missed that deadline by more than two months.

The Cheonghae Unit was first deployed in March 2009 to combat piracy off the Somali coast and protect Korean vessels in the Gulf of Aden. The unit currently consists of a 4,400-ton destroyer, helicopters and speedboats, as well as naval infantry and other personnel.

The National Assembly has since approved annual extensions of its deployment.

This is not the first time the government has missed the submission deadline. The Defense Ministry has missed its own deadline for 10 consecutive years — the prior record for tardiness was Oct. 21 in 2021.

Concerns are also mounting that the late submission could leave the National Assembly with too little time to review and approve the bill, resulting in rushed deliberation.

Civic, religious and political group representatives rally against the possible deployment of troops to the Strait of Hormuz in front of the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Sept. 9. NEWS1

At the center of the delay is the government’s debate over how far Korea should go in contributing to security in the Strait of Hormuz.

The government initially accelerated working-level preparations in September and considered options including deploying a Navy logistics support ship, a maritime patrol aircraft or explosive ordnance disposal personnel separately.

However, discussions slowed as supporters of the ruling bloc pushed back on the potential deployment. Following negative public opinion, the proposed logistics ship deployment has since largely been pushed down the list of priorities.

Consequently, discussions have shifted toward a more limited contribution, such as expanding the Cheonghae Unit’s operational area from the Gulf of Aden to the Gulf of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz.

National Security Adviser Wi Sung speaks during a parliamentary audit at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Oct. 29. KIM JONG-HO

A possible deployment of a maritime patrol aircraft to the strait is under consideration, but nothing has been decided yet, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said during a parliamentary audit on government agencies on Thursday.

However, the government has not abandoned plans to contribute to efforts in the Strait of Hormuz.

“We are considering ways to strengthen and expand the Cheonghae Unit’s activities, but the review has not yet been finalized,” Wi said at a press briefing at the Blue House in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Friday.

A map showing the Strait of Hormuz and Iran is seen behind a 3-D printed miniature of U.S. President Donald Trump in this photo taken on June 22, 2025. REUTERS/YONHAP

Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Hyun said Korea “would continue making substantive contributions to ensure free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz” at the Group of 20 foreign ministers’ meeting, held in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday and Saturday.

Some within the ruling bloc expect the review, led by Wi, to produce a more concrete contribution plan this month.

With Korea-U.S. relations recently deteriorating, a contribution in the Strait of Hormuz is seen as one of the few diplomatic and security cards Seoul can offer Washington.

“The fact that Wi himself mentioned expanding the Cheonghae Unit’s operational scope is itself a sign,” an unnamed source familiar with the matter said. “Because the deployment extension bill has to be submitted within this year, there is a possibility that a bill outlining Korea’s contribution in the Strait of Hormuz will be sent to the National Assembly soon.”





BY YOON JI-WON, LEE YU-JUNG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.





