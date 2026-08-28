Seoul court orders Kim Jong-un to compensate North Korean defector

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Border tension grows as North Korean soldiers cross MDL, South shoots warning shots
Armed troops crossed the military demarcation line several times in eastern border areas since mid-August, raising concerns that routine encounters could trigger an accidental clash.
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IAEA chief backs potential Trump-Kim meeting, calls it 'very important': Report
Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, says renewed talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are vital despite concerns over his legitimization.
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North Korea opens station for Wonsan-Kalma resort
The country has completed a new railway station at its Wonsan-Kalma tourist resort as it steps up efforts to attract visitors.
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'100,000-fold' growth in North's nuclear capabilities, denuclearization not an option: Unification minister
Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said North Korea's nuclear capabilities have expanded dramatically, urging new dialogue efforts.